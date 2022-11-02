Review: BEABADOOBEE @ Barrowland Ballroom

Singer-songwriter BEABADOOBEE takes to the Barrowlands stage as part of her sold out tour; Beatopia.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist BEABADOOBEE (Beatrice Kristi Laus) created an electric atmosphere at her sold out Glasgow show at the Barrowlands. The Filipino-British artist is currently on her second UK tour, and left fans intoxicated by her set.

In July, BEABADOOBEE released her second album: Beatopia. It differs from her first, Fake it Flowers, which has a more angsty alternative rock sound than the dreamy 2000s bubble-gum pop of Beatopia. Nevertheless, the crowd at her Glasgow show was vivacious.

She entered the stage to a dynamic rendition of Beatopia Cultsong. Opening the set with a collection of high energy songs, her singing was paired with guitar riffs, for which the audience went wild. This was followed by some more dreamy songs, starting with TikTok hit The Perfect Pair, with the more mellow selection of songs being a much needed rest from the liveliness of the opening tracks. However, this tranquillity was quickly ended with Yoshimi Forest Magdalene, an animated song from her debut album.

BEABADOOBEE also played her new song Don’t get the deal live for the first time, and the crowd did not disappoint in their reaction to this great privilege. Towards the end of the show, she played some of her older classics, including the indie rock single She Plays Bass. Her show finished with Talk, but after the classic Glasgow chant of ‘Here we fucking go’, she eagerly returned for an encore. Coming back without her band to sing YouTube and TikTok sensation Coffee, they all returned to perform Cologne, finishing the set with high energy.

I left the gig with my legs tired from dancing and my voice hoarse from singing. It is pretty safe to say that we had a great and dynamic night, longing for more.