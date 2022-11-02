UofG launches Together Against Racism campaign

The University of Glasgow has launched a "new anti-racism campaign on racial microaggressions and overt racism".

In an email, sent to students on Monday 31 October, the senior management group of the University announced the launch of a new campaign designed to tackle racism. The email was signed by various senior members of the University, including Sir Anton Muscatelli and Race Equality Champion Uzma Khan.

The email announcement was sent out alongside a launch video, which was shared on Twitter and Youtube, as well as posters placed around campus.

According to the email: "This campaign is based on the real and lived experiences of members of our community. For a University which prides itself on being an inclusive community, these experiences are totally unacceptable. To be the institution we aspire to be, we must show decisive action. Racism cannot have a place at UofG." As part of the campaign, the University has created a new page on its website which includes resources on understanding racism and reporting tools for individuals who have experienced racism.

The campaign also meets part of the commitments outlined by the University in the Understanding Racism, Transforming University Cultures Report and Action Plan, released last year in response to an Equality and Human Rights Commission report which found evidence of racial harassment on university campuses.

The launch coincided with the first day of the Times Higher Education Global Sustainable Development Congress which is being hosted in partnership with the University of Glasgow.