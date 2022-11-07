Black Ferns v Red Roses: Who will win the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup?

Two undefeated teams are set to go head-to-head this Saturday in the final of the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

After beating France in a nail-biting semi-final with a 25-24 win, the hosts of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2022, New Zealand, are into yet another final. The Black Ferns are five-time winners of the title and have the home side support in their campaign to beat rivals the Red Roses in Saturday’s final.



The England team are undefeated in the tournament so far along with the hosts. The Red Roses had a 26-19 win over Canada in their semi-final in the early hours of Saturday morning, securing a place in the final this weekend. Making a fantastic comeback against a strong Canadian side with an immense try from Abby Dow at the beginning of the second half, England have earned themselves the chance to add a third World Cup title to the two that they already hold.



New Zealand’s one-point win means that they join England in the final after the French fly-half Caroline Drouin missed a penalty kick that would have seen them join their pool rivals in the final. The hosts shocked the crowd as the tables turned in their favour from being 17-0 down at half-time to take the victory and ensure that they too had the opportunity to defend their title.



It was not easy for either side, yet both remain undefeated so far in their campaigns for glory, battling through several 80-minute action-packed matches to reach the final. With New Zealand and England equally matched, the final could go either way.



Whilst the Black Ferns have history and home soil on their side, the Red Roses will have the momentum from an excellent track record in the season leading up to the World Cup. They are the 2022 Women’s Six Nations champions and came into this tournament with the success of winning 25 consecutive matches. Their win in the semi-final gave them their 30th win in a row.



It's safe to say that the final is set to be a great head-to-head between two of the best sides in women’s world rugby. Regardless of who wins, the tight scores and contests in both semi-finals have made an immense change to the women’s game, and the amateur side of Canada shouldn’t be disappointed in their score against a professional English side. Both semis were a wake-up call to the finalists who had battered many teams in their pool stages, such as Fiji, Wales, and South Africa. This final is shaping up to be a great one. Will New Zealand take a sixth World Cup win, or will the Red Roses take a 31st consecutive win to add a third World Cup title to their legacy?

Watch the Women’s Rugby World Cup Final on Saturday 12 November 2022, 6.30am GMT on ITV or the ITV Hub.