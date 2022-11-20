David Cameron is still the worst Prime Minister in living memory

Culture Editor Jeevan Farthing argues that David Cameron’s policies are ultimately responsible for the failings of more recent Prime Ministers.

David Cameron was the worst prime minister in living memory. Worse than Liz Truss, worse than Boris Johnson, worse than Theresa May.

Liz Truss and Boris Johnson were only elected Prime Minister after being promoted to foreign secretary by their predecessors. Boris Johnson caused Liz Truss, Theresa May caused Boris Johnson, and David Cameron caused Theresa May. Cameron did a runner after his big Brexit gamble, because he was too scared to face the consequences; instead leaving them to a chain of sycophants who have wreaked further havoc upon the country.

The worst aspects of Boris Johnson’s premiership were all amplified, if not directly caused by, what Professor Michael Marmot calls the lost decade presided over by David Cameron. Over 200,000 people needlessly died of Covid-19 because our pandemic preparedness was woeful. The capacity of the NHS to handle emergencies has been devastated by Cameron’s underfunding, and the crisis in social care is directly because of Cameron’s sweeping cuts to local authority budgets. Indeed, one of the largest causes of unnecessary Covid deaths was the discharge of infected patients into social care settings: if our hospital capacity were greater, this lethal policy would not have been considered. The main reason why lines of ambulances are snarling up outside our hospitals is because patients cannot be discharged: there is no social care package waiting for them. That’s partly because of Cameron’s cuts, but also because of Cameron’s Brexit: the social care industry has record vacancies, and EU nationals are not filling them.

The destabilisation of Northern Ireland’s political order - manifesting in the indefinite absence of government, and even violence on the streets last year - is entirely because of Brexit. There is no way to make Brexit work in Northern Ireland, but Cameron went and did it anyway. Boris Johnson owns responsibility for the lawbreaking Northern Ireland protocol, but it’s because of Cameron that he felt compelled to introduce it in the first place. The undermining of the Good Friday Agreement - meaning its 25th anniversary cannot be celebrated - is perhaps the most politically poisonous aspect of Cameron’s stunt: one of the greatest successes of his predecessors, now thwarted.

But Brexit itself broke New and Old Labour, unearthing ideological splits so poisonous as to encompass the traditional left and the neo-blarities, fracturing what Faisal Islam coined the coalition between Hull and Hampstead that kept the party together. The extent to which Labour’s second referendum policy - or Jeremy Corbyn’s unpopularity - was responsible for Labour's 2019 election defeat is ultimately irrelevant, because David Cameron caused both. Without Brexit, Labour couldn’t promise to undo it. And without austerity, Corbyn’s explicitly anti-austerity platform could not have transformed a backbench MP into party leader. On the other side of the same coin, Boris Johnson’s success preceding and following the 2019 election can be directly attributed to Cameron. Johnson was getting a Brexit done that Cameron started, while ‘levelling up’ purported to fix the regional inequalities that Cameron’s austerity exacerbated.

Indeed, the premise of ‘levelling up’ has become that much harder because of a pandemic that exposed the cross-departmental consequences of Cameron’s cuts. What austerity did was reduce the productive capacity of this country’s institutions - the NHS and local authority care budgets have already been mentioned - so when Covid-19 introduced a further strain on that capacity, they simply could not cope.

Take education: the way you ‘level up’ schools, the way you reduce the educational inequalities resulting from online learning, is by having more teachers and more schools. But teacher recruitment and retention has been in rapid decline since Cameron took office, and the same changes to the student loan system responsible for this cost of student living crisis have made a teaching degree unaffordable. How about justice? The backlog of 61,000 criminal court cases is too often attributed to the pandemic, when over half of this country’s courts have closed since 2010. That’s not to mention the deep cuts to legal aid since 2012 - which have rendered the justice system unworkable and inaccessible to the most vulnerable. Even the solution to the crisis in affordable housing finds itself in building more, but when Cameron introduced the concept of homes to be built at “affordable rent” - at an extremely unaffordable 80% of market rate - he gutted the capacity of actually affordable social housing. That is not to mention the substantial increase in homelessness, across all measures, since 2010.

It’s easy to blame post-pandemic crises faced by institutions on the person who mismanaged the pandemic; but the person who mismanaged the institutions before the pandemic made them vulnerable to the pandemic. Cameron was not a striver, he was shirker and a shrinker. His reductions to the size of government fundamentally constrained Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. They will also constrain Rishi Sunak, and perhaps Keir Starmer, should he assume office at the next election.

What Cameron got done without a majority was far more damaging to what Johnson managed with the largest Tory majority since 1979. Johnson was harmfully ineffective, whereas Cameron was ruthlessly effective. While the public eventually saw Johnson’s bumptious buffoonery for what it was, Cameron’s pseudo-benevolent mismanagerialism changed how this country thinks and works. There is no greater actualisation of this than the normalisation of food banks - an ideological masterstroke hollowing out the provision of bare essentials to the good will of volunteers - now so embedded in the British psyche, and so shamefully necessary, that food banks have morphed into warm banks. Cameron was so poisonous because he was an agenda setter, undermining the credibility of his predecessors, and binding their successors (Ed Miliband, Keir Starmer) in perpetual fear of appearing too radical in the name of supposed fiscal responsibility.

One of Cameron’s greatest - perhaps only - achievements was the legalisation of same-sex marriage. But the propensity of liberal wet wipes to sanitise Cameron’s record on equalities is sickening - his welfare reforms hit disabled people the hardest - and only deflects from the government-imposed harm LGBTQ+ individuals currently face. The shameful state of healthcare for transgender people, or the lack of LGBTQ+ safe spaces (60% of London’s queer spaces closed down between 2011 and 2021), are due to Cameron’s funding cuts. All the while, the culture warriors sat around the cabinet tables of Liz Truss and Boris Johnson, blaming trans people to cover for their own moral failings - Sajid Javid, Priti Patel, Nadhim Zahawi, Suella Braverman - are Cameron’s babies, many of whom are the stars of his ‘A-list’ elected in 2010.

A country where life expectancy can decrease under the guise of compassionate conservatism, should be one haunted and tainted by the person responsible. Britain reels from David Cameron. To ignore his culpability, to attribute the consequences to his successors, is the exact sort of skullduggery he exercised in office. It’s time to do away with Cameron revisionism for good.