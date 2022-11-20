What’s on in Glasgow this month?

Culture Editor Jeevan brings you the highlights of what’s happening in the city.
ART
THE TOOTH OF HISTORY | CCA | UNTIL DECEMBER 23 | FREE
32 photographic prints and accompanying paintings depicting lockdown life in Glasgow through the metaphor of the bloodstream
BOOKS
CREATIVE CONVERSATIONS EVENTS : ALYCIA PIRMOHAMED, MAISIE CHAN | NOVEMBER 21, NOVEMBER 28 | FREE series of community building events with various authors
CLUB NIGHTS
BLOODSPORT: TECHNOOPAGAN & DR DRAKKEN | BERKELEY SUITE | DECEMBER 8| £7 queer friendly techno and gabber
FILM AND TV
COMRADES, ALMOST A LOVE STORY | CCA | NOVEMBER 25 | PAY WHAT YOU CAN classic from Hong Kong cinema
GIGS
THE VAMPS | OVO HYDRO | DECEMBER 8 | FROM £18.25 Greatest hits tour
KEHLANI | O2 ACADEMY | DECEMBER 9 | £34.25 Grammy nominated American singer-songwriter and dancer
ALTERED IMAGES | ST LUKE’S | DECEMBER 16 | £26.55 Scottish new wave icons
THEATRE
SCOTTISH BALLET - THE SNOW QUEEN | THEATRE ROYAL | DECEMBER 14 TO JANUARY 8 | FROM £13.00 A Christmas treat
No related posts found!
Leave a Reply