The official student newspaper of the University of Glasgow, independently informing since 1932.


Culture
What’s on in Glasgow this month?
Credit stux via Pixabay

Jeevan Farthing
20th November 2022
Culture Editor

Culture Editor Jeevan brings you the highlights of what’s happening in the city.

ART

THE TOOTH OF HISTORY | CCA | UNTIL DECEMBER 23 | FREE

32 photographic prints and accompanying paintings depicting lockdown life in Glasgow through the metaphor of the bloodstream

BOOKS

CREATIVE CONVERSATIONS EVENTS : ALYCIA PIRMOHAMED, MAISIE CHAN | NOVEMBER 21, NOVEMBER 28 | FREE series of community building events with various authors

CLUB NIGHTS

BLOODSPORT: TECHNOOPAGAN & DR DRAKKEN | BERKELEY SUITE | DECEMBER 8| £7 queer friendly techno and gabber

FILM AND TV

COMRADES, ALMOST A LOVE STORY | CCA | NOVEMBER 25 | PAY WHAT YOU CAN classic from Hong Kong cinema

GIGS

THE VAMPS | OVO HYDRO | DECEMBER 8 | FROM £18.25 Greatest hits tour

KEHLANI | O2 ACADEMY | DECEMBER 9 | £34.25 Grammy nominated American singer-songwriter and dancer

ALTERED IMAGES | ST LUKE’S | DECEMBER 16 | £26.55 Scottish new wave icons 

THEATRE

SCOTTISH BALLET - THE SNOW QUEEN | THEATRE ROYAL | DECEMBER 14 TO JANUARY 8 | FROM £13.00 A Christmas treat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Similar posts

No related posts found!