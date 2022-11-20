What’s on in Glasgow this month?

Culture Editor Jeevan brings you the highlights of what’s happening in the city.

ART

THE TOOTH OF HISTORY | CCA | UNTIL DECEMBER 23 | FREE

32 photographic prints and accompanying paintings depicting lockdown life in Glasgow through the metaphor of the bloodstream

BOOKS

CREATIVE CONVERSATIONS EVENTS : ALYCIA PIRMOHAMED, MAISIE CHAN | NOVEMBER 21, NOVEMBER 28 | FREE series of community building events with various authors

CLUB NIGHTS

BLOODSPORT: TECHNOOPAGAN & DR DRAKKEN | BERKELEY SUITE | DECEMBER 8| £7 queer friendly techno and gabber

FILM AND TV

COMRADES, ALMOST A LOVE STORY | CCA | NOVEMBER 25 | PAY WHAT YOU CAN classic from Hong Kong cinema

GIGS

THE VAMPS | OVO HYDRO | DECEMBER 8 | FROM £18.25 Greatest hits tour

KEHLANI | O2 ACADEMY | DECEMBER 9 | £34.25 Grammy nominated American singer-songwriter and dancer

ALTERED IMAGES | ST LUKE’S | DECEMBER 16 | £26.55 Scottish new wave icons

THEATRE

SCOTTISH BALLET - THE SNOW QUEEN | THEATRE ROYAL | DECEMBER 14 TO JANUARY 8 | FROM £13.00 A Christmas treat