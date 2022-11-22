UofG increases study abroad places for Ukrainian students

With more Ukrainian students coming to study in Glasgow, events have been organised on campus to raise awareness of the war.

The Glasgow Guardian has learned that the University of Glasgow increased the number of study abroad places available for Ukrainian students by up to three times this academic year. Around 50 Ukrainian students from the National University Kyiv Mohyla Academy were sponsored by the University of Glasgow to study for either one semester or the whole year this year. These students presented a "Breaking stereotypes about Ukraine" workshop on 10 November, to share their experience of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with other students in Glasgow.

The Glasgow Guardian spoke to Yuliya, an exchange student from the National University of Kyiv studying Security, Intelligence, and Strategic Studies who noted the benefit in Ukrainians being able to continue their education in the UK and take back knowledge to help rebuild post-war Ukraine. She noted the particular relevance of her own degree to her country right now, and added: "I hoped to see more students from Ukraine studying in my class, since the war in my country has an immense influence on international security and other states, including the UK. I personally know many incredibly smart and experienced people from Ukraine who applied to my program. However, it is disappointing to see that there are only two students from my country in my class."

Yuliya stressed the importance of events like the workshop presented at the start of November to keep up awareness of Ukraine. "I wish more classmates would approach us, Ukrainians, after a terrible night when Russia launched over 80 missiles over Ukraine, damaging homes and killing people who were going to work or peacefully sleeping in their beds. It is vital for Ukrainians to see international solidarity."

Rachel Sandison, Deputy Vice Chancellor, External Engagement and the University’s Refugee & Asylum Seeker Champion, said: “I am delighted that the University has been able to offer support to existing Ukrainian students as well as welcoming new ones to our Glasgow community in their time of need.

“As well as helping students on our campus, we have worked with the UUKi 'Twin for Hope' campaign and with our three partner institutions to pledge immediate support, particularly with respect to student and staff mobilities and the sharing of resources, whilst also looking to the longer-term potential to grow our engagement via collaborations across research, learning and teaching, and exchanges."