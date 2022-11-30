5 must watch TV shows for the end of autumn

Victoria breaks down the best shows to watch as the evenings get colder and darker.

Gilmore Girls

You won’t find a better portrayal of ‘autumn vibes’ than in this witty account of a mother daughter relationship. Following the growth of main protagonist Rory and her mother Lorelai, the show’s seasons portray the ups and downs of their relationship and all their best and worst decisions. Furthermore, the small-town setting and familiar character personalities quickly charm you. With subtle romance, and a warm energy throughout it is a definite must watch in autumn time.

Fleabag

Ready to cry pools of tears and give up on leaving the house? What could be more autumnal than staying in? This is Fleabag’s effect. An excruciating love story and a self-affirming battle combine to create pure, true comedy – with hints of self-deprecation. Amazingly well cast, the writing and acting delivers perfectly in both comedy and drama. The show can be summed up as a priest, a café owner and a hippy walking into a restaurant and whatever follows is just great TV.

Normal People

Let’s face it, you’re going to get frustrated when watching this show. In a single season, protagonists Connell and Marianne’s love story takes you on a wild journey of emotions, grounded in beautiful cinematography and enchanting Irish accents - it works wonders. Additionally, its high school and university settings beautifully portray the change between living at home and moving to go to university - a relatable jump and confusion we’ve all juggled.

The Great British Bake Off

What even needs to be said? The Great British Bake Off leaves you feeling happy, homely, and slightly hungry too - perfect. I can’t say I’ve ever attempted to improve my cooking skills after watching the show, but that’s not to say that procrastination could not lead an inspired university student to become a master baker. A wholesome show that will certainly be enjoyable even sparking some giggles: a true classic.

House of the Dragon

If you’re like me, you will have watched Game of Thrones and loved it, and will need little to no convincing to watch this show. If not, I’d recommend starting with House of the Dragon - How to Train your Dragon on steroids - which as a prequel to the Game of Thrones narrative, does not require any previous context. Embedded in fantasy traditions, this show creates a world rich in lore, royal dynasties, love, and adventure. If you are a fan of historic fantasy and dragons, you can’t miss out on this one.