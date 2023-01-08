parkrunlife: get some exercise

Run, walk, jog or volunteer - parkrun is for anyone and everyone.

2023 will mark the 15th-year anniversary of parkrun in Scotland. Founded in 2004 by Paul Sinton-Hewitt MBE at Bushy Park in London, parkrun has now expanded to more than 2,000 locations in 23 countries across six continents - 65 and counting in Scotland. The five-kilometre events for walkers, runners and volunteers take place every Saturday morning and offer new opportunities and challenges for participants as well as the chance for people to take part in free, inclusive, regular physical exercise - something that has never been more important amid the cost of living crisis and with health care services at breaking point.

Recent research has revealed that two in five people have reported the cost of living crisis as having an impact on their ability to take part in physical activity. Now, according to Stinton-Hewitt, parkrun is more important and vital than ever before: “It doesn’t matter who you are, what your ability level is, how old you are, where you came from, what your background is; and all participation at parkrun is equal - walk, jog, run, volunteer.” 2022 saw 50,000 events in the UK for the first time ever in a calendar year, with the eight millionth person registered for parkrun. It prides itself on the “power of community” and the belief that physical activity should be enjoyed and time spent outside in the company of others prioritised and celebrated, rather than considered essential to burn calories.

There are so many reasons why people take part in parkrun, from using it as a way to keep active and motivated, an opportunity to visit new places and travel or for injury recovery and regaining strength and fitness. For me, I started doing parkrun as a way to regularly spend time with family and be productive on a Saturday morning as I tried to build up fitness again ahead of the new swim season. Despite hating running with a passion and being unable to run two kilometres without feeling violently ill, I pushed through and persevered week after week until I finally began to enjoy parkrun and looked forward to the next challenge. My dad and I chose to take the parkrun tourist route to keep it exciting and varied and spent the summer travelling to different parkruns across Scotland.

In October, parkrun introduced parkwalk, a five-kilometre walk following the same route and at the same time as parkrun, as a way of encouraging more people to get involved and enable goals and improvements to be made for people who are not keen on running but still want to get involved, the emphasis is further placed on the community and feeling the benefits of being outside with other people.

The advantages of parkrun, whether that be socially, mentally or physically, and the impact that it has had on local areas and the lives and livelihoods of participants cannot be understated as thousands of people continue to show up every Saturday morning for their weekly dose. With several locations around the Glasgow area, including a parkrun at Ruchill Park near Murano Street and Victoria Park in Hyndland, as well as a few that are easily accessible by bus or subway, there are many opportunities for UofG students to get involved and use parkrun as a way of stepping away from university work and stress and being outdoors surrounded by others. For me, parkrun has offered so many benefits and as I approach the 25 milestone, I am shocked at the amount of progress that I have made in such a short space of time. Parkrun is truly for everyone.