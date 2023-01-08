What’s on in Glasgow this month?

Culture Editor Jeevan brings you the highlights of what’s happening in the city.

ART

THE AFTERLIFE OF MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS | THE HUNTERIAN | UNTIL FEBRUARY 5 | FREE Exploring her cultural legacy and posthumous reputation

IZA TARASEWICZ: THE RUMBLE OF A TIRELESS LAND | TRAMWAY | UNTIL JANUARY 29 | FREE Installations made out of farming materials to explore effects of climate emergency on agriculture

NORMAN GILBERT | TRAMWAY | UNTIL FEBRUARY 5 | FREE Glaswegian painter known for vivid block colour paintings

CELTIC CONNECTIONS FESTIVAL

WHEN MOUNTAINS MEET | COTTIERS THEATRE | JANUARY 25 | £20.16 A musical adventure from the highlands to the himalayas, exploring the director’s Pakistani heritage

VIEUX FARKA TOURE | TRAMWAY | FEBRUARY 3 | £20.16 Guitarist specialising in traditional Songhai music of Northern Mali

MERCHANT CITY TRAD TRAIL | SCOTTISH MUSIC CENTRE | JANUARY 21 | £20.16 Two hour tour encompassing bars, venues and artists central to Glasgow’s folk tradition

FILM AND TV

MY EMPTINESS AND I: TRANS REPRESENTATION IN FILM | CCA | FEBRUARY 4 | £5.50 Includes talk with the director of this queer-led film which incorporates the experiences of trans women on dating apps

GIGS

BIG JOANIE | MONO | JANUARY 14 | £12.50 Black feminist sistah punk

THE TWILIGHT SAD | FRUITMARKET | JANUARY 29 | £28.13 Intense, folk-y Scottish indie rock

FLORENCE AND THE MACHINE | HYDRO | FEBRUARY 1 | FROM £56.35 Much bigger venue for the rescheduled part of this Dance Fever UK tour

THEATRE

AN EVENING WITH JIMBO THE CLOWN | GLEE CLUB | JANUARY 19 | £13.39 Solo comedy show from the Drag Race v The World contestant

BURNS NIGHT AT THE PANOPTICON | BRITANNIA PANOPTICON TRONGATE | JANUARY 27 | £13.52 Comedy, whisky and music

THE BODYGUARD | KING’S THEATRE | JANUARY 28 TO FEBRUARY 4 | FROM £13.00 Romantic thriller incorporating the greatest hits