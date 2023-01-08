The official student newspaper of the University of Glasgow, independently informing since 1932.


What’s on in Glasgow this month?
Credit stux via Pixabay

Jeevan Farthing
8th January 2023
Culture Editor

Culture Editor Jeevan brings you the highlights of what’s happening in the city.

ART

THE AFTERLIFE OF MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS | THE HUNTERIAN | UNTIL FEBRUARY 5 | FREE Exploring her cultural legacy and posthumous reputation

IZA TARASEWICZ: THE RUMBLE OF A TIRELESS LAND | TRAMWAY | UNTIL JANUARY 29 | FREE Installations made out of farming materials to explore effects of climate emergency on agriculture

NORMAN GILBERT | TRAMWAY | UNTIL FEBRUARY 5 | FREE Glaswegian painter known for vivid block colour paintings

CELTIC CONNECTIONS FESTIVAL

WHEN MOUNTAINS MEET | COTTIERS THEATRE | JANUARY 25 | £20.16 A musical adventure from the highlands to the himalayas, exploring the director’s Pakistani heritage  

VIEUX FARKA TOURE | TRAMWAY | FEBRUARY 3 | £20.16 Guitarist specialising in traditional Songhai music of Northern Mali

MERCHANT CITY TRAD TRAIL | SCOTTISH MUSIC CENTRE | JANUARY 21 | £20.16 Two hour tour encompassing bars, venues and artists central to Glasgow’s folk tradition

FILM AND TV

MY EMPTINESS AND I: TRANS REPRESENTATION IN FILM | CCA | FEBRUARY 4 | £5.50 Includes talk with the director of this queer-led film which incorporates the experiences of trans women on dating apps

GIGS

BIG JOANIE | MONO | JANUARY 14 | £12.50 Black feminist sistah punk

THE TWILIGHT SAD | FRUITMARKET | JANUARY 29 | £28.13 Intense, folk-y Scottish indie rock

FLORENCE AND THE MACHINE | HYDRO | FEBRUARY 1 | FROM £56.35 Much bigger venue for the rescheduled part of this Dance Fever UK tour

THEATRE

AN EVENING WITH JIMBO THE CLOWN | GLEE CLUB | JANUARY 19 | £13.39 Solo comedy show from the Drag Race v The World contestant 

BURNS NIGHT AT THE PANOPTICON | BRITANNIA PANOPTICON TRONGATE | JANUARY 27 | £13.52 Comedy, whisky and music

THE BODYGUARD | KING’S THEATRE | JANUARY 28 TO FEBRUARY 4 | FROM £13.00 Romantic thriller incorporating the greatest hits

