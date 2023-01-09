Your GUSA guide to Refreshers’ Week

Here's your guide to getting involved in a range of GUSA clubs this semester.

If you missed sign-ups in September or were just unsure about whether to get involved with a Glasgow University Sports Association (GUSA) club, you have your chance once more! Many GUSA clubs are running a variety of social and sporting activities at the start of semester 2 and this is the perfect time to get involved, meet some new people, and possibly discover your new favourite hobby.

So what’s on for refreshers’ week?

10 January: Refreshers Sports Fayre, 10am–4pm, in the Glasgow University Union (GUU). This is great to attend if you missed the Fresher’s Fayre back in September or you’re just curious about trying a new sport. Go along to the fayre to chat to different GUSA clubs and their committee members.

Muay Thai open training session 8:30–9:15pm, Stevenson Building, Studio 3.

11 January: Muay Thai open training session 3–4pm, Stevenson Building, Studio 2.

Ultimate Frisbee social 8pm, at Hillhead Bookclub.

12 January: Muay Thai open training session 4:30–5:15pm, Stevenson Building, Studio 2.

Badminton Taster session 6–7:20pm, Glasgow Academy.

Ultimate Frisbee Indoor Taster session, 6–8pm, Scotscoun Sports Campus. Minibus from Fraser Building at 5:30pm.

13 January: Ultimate Frisbee Outdoor Taster session, 4–6pm, Firhill Sports Complex. Make sure you wrap up warm, wear trainers or plastic studs.

Badminton Taster session 6–10pm, Kelvinhall.

Women’s Basketball Taster session 6:30–7:30pm, Activity Hall in the Stevenson Building.

17 January: Muay Thai open training session 9:15–10pm, Stevenson Building, Studio 3.

18 January: Muay Thai open training session 4–5pm, Stevenson Building, Studio 2.

Muay Thai social. 7pm in the Debates Chamber at the GUU.

19 January: GUSA gymnastics and GUSA trampoline ceilidh at Slay Glasgow. First entries at 7pm, last entries 7:45pm. The dancing starts at 8pm. Early bird tickets cost £7 and general admission costs £8. Student drinks prices are on offer and the dress code is black tie.

Muay Thai open training session 5:15–6pm, Stevenson Building, studio 2.

Badminton team trials. Women’s tryouts 6–7:15pm, men’s tryouts 7:20–8:45pm, Glasgow Academy.

Every Monday:

Men’s recreational football sessions. 4:30–5:30pm at Garscube.

Every Tuesday:

Glasgow Tigers training sessions 8:30–10pm at Greenfields Football Centre. Bus from the Fraser Building to the venue leaving at 7:30pm.

Every Wednesday:

GU Shinty training sessions every Wednesday. For more info, follow the Shinty club on Instagram @gusa_shinty.

Glasgow Tigers training sessions. 8:30–10pm at Greenfields Football Centre. Bus from the Fraser Building to the venue leaving at 7:30pm.

Every Friday:

Men’s recreational football sessions. 3–4:30pm at Garscube.