A guide to Burns Night in Glasgow



Whether you grew up reciting A Red, Red Rose in a Scottish primary school every year on 25 January or you came to study in Glasgow from further afield, here are The Glasgow Guardian's recommendations for the best places to celebrate Burns Night.

If you want a classy and upmarket experience to mark the occasion, head to Kelvingrove Café in Finnieston for its event in partnership with Talisker, the multi-award winning whiskey brand. What better way to toast Scotland's most famous poet than with a bespoke Talisker cocktail and specially designed Scottish nibbles. To complete the experience, there will be great tunes by brand ambassador Ervin Trykowski on decks. Talisker is also running a twin event at Teuchters Landing in Edinburgh.

Other venues offering events in Glasgow include Dockyard Social, with a ceilidh going for eight quid a ticket which includes a free drink of either a watermelon daquiri Cocktail, glass of Prosecco, flavoured cider or bottle of peroni. RIP Robbie, you would have loved a watermelon daiquiri.

For those who don't want to be out on a school night, Òran Mór will be hosting rock ceilidh band Bahookie on the Friday evening. Tickets for the evening of celtic blended with rock and dance music are going for £10.

If the cozzie livs is a factor in your Burns Night celebration planning, why not try your hand at cooking up a Burns supper of haggis, neeps and tatties then head to your local for a couple of pints and a wee dram. Sláinte.