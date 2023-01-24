Students criticise University’s advice to continue attending class during strikes

UofG Student Solidarity Coalition asks students not to cross the picket line in contrast to the University's advice.

UofG Student Solidarity Coalition, a group formed on campus to support staff taking part in industrial action organised by the University and College Union (UCU), has criticised an email sent out by the University of Glasgow which encouraged all students to continue attending classes during the upcoming strike period. Strikes are scheduled to take up 36% of teaching time for the rest of the semester.

The email, sent out 23 January, stated that: "While any strike action may have an impact on our operations, please be aware that most members of staff will not take industrial action and our campuses will remain open. You should therefore plan to attend classes and supervisions as normal, unless specifically advised not to do so by your School."

The Coalition put out its own statement the following day, urging students not to cross picket lines over the 18 days of strikes to take place at universities across the UK during February and March. In contrast to the University, it said: "We would like to address other students in saying: please do not attend classes and supervisions on strike days, as in doing so you are directly undermining the effectiveness of the strike."

The students continued: "There is no middle ground in this dispute - if you believe that both staff and students deserve to work, learn and live in a university environment which prioritises their wellbeing and education, do not cross the picket line when staff are striking."

Strikes, which are a result of continued disputes over pay, pensions and increasing workloads, will take place over the following dates: 1, 9-10, 14-16, 21-23 and 27-28 February, and then over 1-2, 16-17 and 20-22 March.