Notes on Nando’s

Lucy Fitzgerald looks back on the popularity of Nando’s, and interrogates its enduring appeal.
What with their predilection for profiting off inhumane worker labour conditions and
propagating conversion therapy, I try not to get fond of multinational companies.
Nando’s restaurant is no fast fashion behemoth or soulless tech giant, but it is still a
homogenised chain nonetheless, and so hardly a local family business that needs
urgent funding. Yet, my attachment to it has never wavered. In fact, the majority of
the UK still get merry off its signature marinade today, even after the passing of its
2010s zeitgeist moment.
My first time dining in a Nando’s branch was in early summer 2013, a time of simpler
pleasures when life felt more bearable. The economy and Harry Styles' hairline were
not in recession; the MCU and Harry Styles’ friendship with James Corden were still
in their infancy; Harry Styles had not developed acting ambitions yet. The threat to
civilization seemed mild. Politicians still had some shame and austerity was not yet
its slut era. At this time I was on a trip to St. Andrews with my high school band (St.
Andrews: not so much a physical town, as it is an ode to inertia; a collection of three
pavements and a home for overpriced Oliver Bonas-adjacent boutiques that would
never survive on the high street) that was defined by a new sense of excitement
despite the quiet setting, between the independence brought by laissez-faire teacher
supervision (they were clearly comfortable with the undemanding task of
chaperoning well-behaved nerds) and the general energy of being 13 exploring the
world through a fresh lens of possibility. I bounced into the eatery as golden hour
descended, I was ready to have my world rocked, and rocked it was - Nando’s
ushered me into a new chapter of my life.
“Isn’t it boring when I talk about my dreams?” Alex Turner sang in the The Dream
Synopsis, speaking to the dullness that is being subjected to another’s unsolicited,
wandering explanations of their unrelatable and abstract reveries. I think what
causes a more pronounced irritation though, is describing the familiar. Who wants to
know my Nandos’ order? Who wants to hear a rhyming off of a menu the vast
majority of people know? Who cares? Alas, I only detail my Nando’s order now to
spotlight the restaurant's strongest features and we need some qualitative data in
this ethnographic report, okay! I’ve been in a committed relationship with their
medium-spiced, double chicken butterfly burger for nine years now, in spite of its
impossible dimensions (the ratio of bread to chicken surface area is off - in the words
of Adam Levine, that body of yours is absurd). The wings flank my wrists and my
knuckles are involuntarily daubed in residual mayo juice. Though surplus wild herb
sauce results in many napkin-Jackson Pollocks, and the Portuguese roll could do
with some more girth, I wouldn’t have it any other way. Ultimately all is in order; it is a
suitably succulent and immersive affair. Oh, and their sides of seasoned, starchy
bullets (spicy rice) and peri-salted chips? Consider me the 2011 hit by The
Saturdays the way I’m all fired up!
Now, back in the day a certain choking shadow of peer pressure haunted anyone
that crossed Nando's threshold. What is this grim reaper of social suicide you ask?
Exposure of your low spice tolerance. It is a simple question - what spice do you
take? - but it’s a loaded matter. To proclaim your propensity for Plain was to out
yourself as a gimp. Medium was respectable ground, and naturally Hot and Extra
Hot gifted inarguably cool distinction. I haven’t thought about it in a while but in our
current Hot Ones economy I imagine such intimidation endures. I say, if forced to
tango with peppers your tongue can’t keep in rhythm with, mediate the pain through
the bottomless drink option (it’s a lawless land in there so I have always refilled my
Fanta at least seven times). Let the diluted soda syrup on ice wash away your
shame and revoke your arbitrarily assigned lodging in loserdom! It must be noted
that the classic con to avoid being bumped off this couple extra quid was to ask for
water when ordering, be given a small glass, and then just fill it with fizzy juice when
working the unguarded machine (though I’m sure staff are wise to this by now).
A key article of faith I maintain about a Nando’s meal is its genuine nourishment. Not
too heavy on the tummy, a gourmand’s food coma is safely averted and I exit not
feeling sluggish, but actively replenished and energised. Let me betray my intellect
for a sec - I simply do not believe burgers are that unhealthy! You’re telling me the
sweetest little cherubs of mother nature’s garden, tomatoes, are a problem? That
fluffy green lettuce spread like a flamenco percion fan, dancing against protein-filled
meat, poses a threat to my wellbeing? That a subtle chargrill, is extreme
carcinogenic burning? That bookend-carbohydrate-buns don’t engender the most
crucial sensation of all: joy? If this balanced bite shortens my life, so be it - I warn
only delight!
Despite the restaurant’s 1987 establishment in Johannesburg, in terms of Nando’s
place in culture it’s sort of recognized as a UK delicacy (after all, what’s more British
than claiming assets from other countries as definitively their own?) Seizing the
zeitgeist, Nando’s sustained real IT girl status through the 2010s, spiking in absolute
cultural ubiquity around 2015. The buzz was inescapable and its appeal
encompassed three core things: young people socialising, fashion and music.
Nando’s quickly became a hub for young people, a magnet for teens on “mate dates”
and couples in their 20s. On the weekends, throughout this 2010s period, Snapchat
stories were a photo catalogue of Nando’s menus with handle tags noting one’s
company, and aerial shots of plates, angled to see the bird’s full glaze. It became a
trendy place to go and a worthwhile way to hang out, a socially credited excursion
that conferred security upon those without exciting plans - hey, I might not be high
and scaling a fence but I’m having a great time up the Fort enjoying a silly little
halloumi stick. Notably, Nando’s have always known how to cater to this core youth
demographic: on exam results day, a free ¼ Chicken or Starter is up for grabs if you
present your results notification to the cashier (of course indiscriminately of grade;
you’ve heard of D’s get degrees, well, P’s get peri peri).
A long inactive Twitter account will contextualise the phrase “Cheeky Nando’s” for
the unfamiliar, but first of all we must address the word cheeky and unpack how
profoundly upsetting it is. ‘Cringe-worthy’ is not a strong enough descriptor for it. It’s
so unironic, perhaps the very apex of comphet humour. It’s attributed to: class clown
schoolboys; thirsty middle aged mums describing Robbie Williams; Prince Harry
when he so much as sips a pint; and toddlers who display an iota of personality and
are in turn animalised as monkeys. Describing something as cheeky is about as
transgressive as conservative humour can get. In such a context, cheeky is a
disarming handshake, cheeky is a bit of indulgence and a momentary abandoning of
formalities. Cheeky is a promise of briefly colouring outside the lines, of innuendo, of
rule testing, of humouring the devil on one shoulder even though you know you’re
going to follow the advice of the angel on the other. It speaks to a state of totally
diluted intensity: there’s no real rudeness, nastiness or harm at play, no commitment
to radical disorder, only a teased foray into fun. It’s all low-stakes playfulness - it’s
just cheeky!
For a decade Nando’s were fluent in this love language that affirmed the humanity of
so many British lads. It was irresistible to them due to its precursory function: it was
the warm-up rendezvous before a sesh. It was more than a meal, it was a Saturdays
Are For The Boys, tribalist mission statement: the bros are going to have a good,
cheeky time. And this attitude had attendant attire, a very specific fashion that might
mean nothing to anyone who wasn’t between the ages of 13 and 22 in 2015.
Invariably the look, modelled by straight boys, involved a distressing perm, Optimus
Prime-looking Nike Huaraches, an arresting OBEY T-shirt and tight grey trackies
(leggings). Retrospectively, I dare call it camp.
The proliferation of Nando’s appeal during this period was supplemented by popular
British stars making their trips known: in 2011 Example and Ed Sheeran performed
an endearingly wholesome paean-to-the-chicken freestyle, in which they exalted
their exclusive Black Card ownership, and in 2014 Ed Sheeran and JME’s series of
causal lunches were documented on YouTube. Equally, Lethal Bizzle’s namecheck
of the restaurant on his 2015 track Fester Skank raised its profile: “You might see me
in a Lambo' / Camo snapback, Rambo / Five hundred horses, Django / Two two
chicken, Nando”. And even Canadian Drake, understanding Nando’s inextricable
grip on the UK, and ever covetous with his perpetual praise and co-signing of
anything popular, captioned a 2017 Instagram photo celebrating his Brit Award win
with “Winner winner Nando's chicken dinner”. I can’t even claim second-hand
embarrassment here, he was in total alignment with the national spirit! So, to dine at
Nando’s was to dine with the stars (accordingly though, it’s never actually been
inexpensive: you’re talking at least £15 for a full meal’s worth of scran, so
considerably cheaper fast food options are obviously out there - I'm just saying you
could do better).
Furthermore, between the deep, vivid colouring of its inviting decor and its tables
populated with beaming visages, the distinct warmth of Nando’s atmosphere, in both
temperature and mood, cannot be understated. Compared to the harsh white lighting
and clinical gleam of a McDonalds or KFC, the vibe at Nando’s is more: vibrant hotel
in a balmy holiday spot, less operating theatre or cold backroom interrogation lamp.
Where these other establishments might rinse Dance Monkey-esque ear-assaults to
death through tinny toilet tannoys (the type of songs that, if in a fragile state, could
send you over the edge), trips to piss at Nando’s are soundtracked by lively, dance-
inducing marimba beats that practically lift you from sink back to side plate. The
typical, spacious interior of a Nando’s branch features: high ceilings; red, tangerine
orange and green tapestries bordered by yellow-hued bulbs; sweeping curved
booths that almost envelop you in a hug; and striking portraits on the walls - I
patiently await the day they get the Architectural Digest tour treatment.
However, the success of a Nando’s visit is really dependent on such ambience and
proximity to flame grills. Relocate the food from this environment and problems start
to emerge. I was in denial for a while but can now admit their takeaways really leave
something to be desired - they are ice cold. The meat: rubbery. The fries: soggy. The
cardboard packaging: damp with condensation (I recall a TikTok exposé from an
employee that revealed what was formerly kitchen confidential: their prep centres on
reheating-shortcuts and their chips are the store-bought McCain brand. A war crime
in the eyes of someone like Carmy from The Bear, I’m sure). You are presented with
a simulacrum of the sauced-up sustenance you know they are capable of, ersatz
provisions that are so pitiful, they leave you with a depressing aftertaste in your very
soul. So, don’t subject yourself to that; no one deserves another come down on a
Sunday when they are still trying to get over their first. My first sit-in meal back at
Nando’s, after multiple Covid-19 lockdowns spent bent to the will of said
disappointing carry-outs, felt like the Sacrament of Reconciliation.
In 2022, you could go several days without seeing or hearing a reference to Nando’s,
a stark difference from circumstances five to ten years ago, as the eatery has
become fully integrated into our collective consciousness. Having done its
masterclass in marketing for a decade, it has graduated from the cheeky and
secured its cultural tenure. And that is not to say its popularity has decreased, it is
still perpetually busy: trust me, long waits to be seated prevail, it’s just grown out of
its starlet phase (think Jennifer Lawrence circa intense Hunger Games fame versus
now, still in demand but not constantly featured on every media channel).
Significantly, Nando’s have largely avoided scandal, been committed to sustainable
practices and inadvertently become a multicultural changemaker in a landscape of
bland British food, prompting other places of casual cuisine to spice up their life.
Nando’s has ultimately lived beyond the gimmick.
Being the primary place I have eaten out at since 2013, it still hits the same way: a
low-risk, high-reward, convenient ritual that evokes only gratifying memories of tasty
grub shared over laughs. Eating an Nando's remains an unchanged comfort that
doesn’t get old, like a band playing their original no.1 hit at the end of every set,
despite a large volume of more recent material. It is a trusted pleasure and a
soothing fixture in routine. Sure, there are a host of new places where I could, and
probably should, expand my palate, but since my relationship with Nando’s is so
bound up in adolescent nostalgia, I am happy to hold it at the age it became famous.
No related posts found!
Leave a Reply