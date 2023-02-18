FLY returns to Sub Club for 10-year anniversary celebrations

FLY’s current residency at Glasgow’s Sub Club has been extended, with new dates announced covering most weeks in March and April.

Holly McPherson, FLY’s event coordinator, says that “FLY operates festivals, clubs and concerts across Scotland; we love to showcase the historic culture of Scotland through the venues we use”, and that it’s “an honour to be working with Sub Club again” after running some shows with them a few years ago".

She added: “FLY started as a night with friends for friends at Cabaret Voltaire in Edinburgh. We aimed to create a space for uplifting up and coming DJs and give them a platform which you can see through our work with residents Denis Sulta, KILIMANJARO, Eclair Fifi and many more. We specialise in good music for good people in great locations, and champion cutting edge music and celebrate homegrown local talent by developing one of the strongest underground dance rosters on the planet.”

The musicians performing at Sub Club range from Brit award nominated DJs to up and coming local talent, including Eliza Rose, Sarah Story, Salute, Mark Blair, Celeste, Dominique, Macka and Kamilla.

McPherson mentioned one of the highlights of FLY’s last 10 years as “teaming up with Denis Sulta for a 12 hour event at Hillhead Bookclub and Berkeley Suite [on Boxing Day]. We have some more exciting shows at Hillhead Bookclub in the pipeline for 2023…”