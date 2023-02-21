Rowing the ocean solo

University of Glasgow alumnus and solo rower Miriam Payne set a new record for the fastest solo female row across the Atlantic Ocean.

On 10 February 2023, University of Glasgow alumnus Miriam Payne completed her 3,000 mile solo row across the Atlantic Ocean. Payne began her row in December 2022 in aid of raising money and awareness for charities Wellbeing of Women and Mind, Hull and east Yorkshire.

Payne set sail from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to English Harbour in Antigua and Barbuda. This row is part of the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge and is considered as The World’s Toughest Row.

Once the race had begun, Payne was rowing completely solo: she couldn’t accept any repairs, food or extra water. Payne began the journey with everything she needed for her crossing.

After battling salt sores, sleep deprivation and 40-foot waves, Payne safely arrived in Antigua and Barbuda having currently raised over £10,000 for her chosen charities.

Payne put herself to the ultimate rowing test with the extreme conditions at sea and spent Christmas day alone, although she managed to send her family a vlog wishing them a merry Christmas.

Payne’s family announced on social media that their daughter had finished the race after rowing continuously for 22 hours to complete the final leg of her journey. After finishing the race in the early hours of 10 February 2023, Payne set a new record of 59 days, 16 hours and 36 minutes, beating the previous record by two hours and 38 minutes. She now holds the record for the fastest solo female to row across the Atlantic Ocean.