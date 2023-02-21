What’s on in Glasgow this March?

ART

ELIZABETH PRICE: UNDERFOOT | HUNTERIAN | UNTIL APRIL 16 | FREE Solo exhibition focusing on the textile heritage of Glasgow’s industrial age

TUAN ANDREW NYUGEN | CCA | UNTIL MARCH 25 | FREE Fragments of a story about the memories and desires of West African colonial soldiers sent to combat Vietnamese liberation uprisings in the 1940s

FILM AND TV

GLASGOW FILM FESTIVAL | MARCH 1-12 One of the UK’s largest film festivals hosting 70 UK premieres, including Paul Mescal and Emily Watson in God’s Creatures and a climate crisis thriller How to Blow Up a Pipeline

SIX SHORT FILMS ABOUT HOUSING | CCA | FEBRUARY 22 | PAY WHAT YOU CAN Living Rent and the Workers’ Stories Project discuss how art and visual culture more broadly can intervene in the struggle for housing justice, with proceeds split equally between Living Rent, Scotland's Tenant's Union and the CWU strike fund

GIGS

THE UNDERTONES | MARCH 11 | O2 ACADEMY | £32.75 The Derry-based rock band are 24 years into their reunion and are still going strong

PANIC! AT THE DISCO | MARCH 3 | OVO HYDRO | £42.50 Last chance to see them as Brendon Urie becomes a father

LIZZO | MARCH 8 | OVO HYDRO | FROM £98.20 It’s about damn time gig tickets became less expensive!

KT TUNSTALL | MARCH 17 | SEC ARMADILLO | £32.75 Scottish indie singer-songwriter

THEATRE

MOVING MEMORIES | FEBRUARY 24 | CCA | PAY WHAT YOU CAN Physical theatre performance which encapsulates and honours the memories and working lives of the elderly residents of Bealach House day care in Baillieston

NEW WORKS FESTIVAL | FEBRUARY 20 TO 22 | STUDENT THEATRE AT GLASGOW Six short plays over three nights showcasing new writing from students, one of which is selected to go to the Edinburgh Fringe in the summer