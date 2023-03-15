Mixed Doubles success for Glasgow at the Scottish Student Sport Badminton Championships

After a hard-fought tournament, a silver medal went to UofG’s Rachel Cameron and Alastair Campbell in the mixed doubles.

Rachel Cameron and Alastair Campbell won the silver medal in the mixed doubles, after a hard-fought final against the University of Strathclyde’s Jennifer Lafferty and Kenneth Cheung. The final was a tight three-setter and an excellent performance from both pairs.

The annual Scottish Student Sport (SSS) Badminton Championships 2023 was held at Robert Gordon University and the University of Glasgow had over thirty players in the tournament. The tournament was a knock-out draw and saw some of the best student badminton in Scotland.

As well as bringing back a silver medal, UofG had players in the semi-finals of four events—mixed doubles, women’s doubles, men’s doubles, and women’s singles—along with other players also making it to the quarter-finals of the men’s singles.

SSS also introduced new awards for this year’s tournament to recognise specific individuals and universities who may not have won a medal. The University of Glasgow was awarded the Ashaway Best Team Spirit Award for giving the team great support and encouragement throughout the tournament, and the organisers commented that the University of Glasgow “was a pack and were incredibly supportive of their teammates the entire weekend.”