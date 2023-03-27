What’s on in Glasgow this April?

Culture Editor Jeevan brings you the highlights of what’s happening in the city.

ART

BUZZCUT 10TH BIRTHDAY PARTY | APRIL 1 | CCA | £10 What do you mean you’re not attending SPANC23? An evening (from 10pm) of experimental art, transgenre pop, and supernormal sun god enactments makes a perfect alternative (or afterparty) to hanging out with student journalists, while still paling in comparison to cultural landmark West Street Live

IFEOMA U. ANYAEJI | UNTIL JUNE 4 | TRAMWAY | FREE Colourful, intricately hand-crafted sculptures and installations are created from non-biodegradable plastics using African Hair Threading techniques

GLASGOW COMEDY FESTIVAL

RORY MULLEN: FACES OF GLASGOW | APRIL 2 | THE GRIFFIN | FROM £6.60 Unapologetically Glaswegian satire from a UofG student

SUSIE MCCABE: FEMME FATALITY | MARCH 25, MARCH 31 | KING’S THEATRE | FROM £24.40 A work in progress show from the Dennistoun sensation, who has already appeared on HIGNFY and Question Time

GIGS

BADLY DRAWN BOY | MARCH 29 | ST LUKE’S | £35.75 It’s always a silly and goofy show with Badly Drawn Boy, who is already back in Glasgow after supporting The Lightning Seeds last November

SHAYNE WARD | APRIL 12 | SWG3 | £31.95 Despite appearing on both The X Factor and Coronation Street there is no stopping Shayne Ward from joining the hipsters for one evening at Galvanizers

SHEA COULEE | APRIL 14 | SWG3 | £17.50 Three appearances on Drag Race won’t stop the Chicago queen from slaying sunny Glasgow

THEATRE

JASON BYRNE | MARCH 24 | TRAMWAY | £24 The Irish comedian, known for his Fringe performances, comes to the better city

SCOTTISH BALLET: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE | APRIL 13 TO 15 THEATRE ROYAL | FROM £15.00 What this performance lacks in Paul Mescal it makes up for in its waltzes at the DuBois family home, and jives in the nightclubs of New Orleans