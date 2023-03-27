The official student newspaper of the University of Glasgow, independently informing since 1932.


What’s on in Glasgow this April?
Jeevan Farthing
27th March 2023
Culture Editor

Culture Editor Jeevan brings you the highlights of what’s happening in the city.

ART

BUZZCUT 10TH BIRTHDAY PARTY | APRIL 1 | CCA | £10 What do you mean you’re not attending SPANC23? An evening (from 10pm) of experimental art, transgenre pop, and supernormal sun god enactments makes a perfect alternative (or afterparty) to hanging out with student journalists, while still paling in comparison to cultural landmark West Street Live

IFEOMA U. ANYAEJI | UNTIL JUNE 4 | TRAMWAY | FREE Colourful, intricately hand-crafted sculptures and installations are created from non-biodegradable plastics using African Hair Threading techniques

GLASGOW COMEDY FESTIVAL

RORY MULLEN: FACES OF GLASGOW | APRIL 2 | THE GRIFFIN | FROM £6.60 Unapologetically Glaswegian satire from a UofG student

SUSIE MCCABE: FEMME FATALITY | MARCH 25, MARCH 31 | KING’S THEATRE | FROM £24.40 A work in progress show from the Dennistoun sensation, who has already appeared on HIGNFY and Question Time

GIGS

BADLY DRAWN BOY | MARCH 29 | ST LUKE’S | £35.75 It’s always a silly and goofy show with Badly Drawn Boy, who is already back in Glasgow after supporting The Lightning Seeds last November

SHAYNE WARD | APRIL 12 | SWG3 | £31.95 Despite appearing on both The X Factor and Coronation Street there is no stopping Shayne Ward from joining the hipsters for one evening at Galvanizers

SHEA COULEE | APRIL 14 | SWG3 | £17.50 Three appearances on Drag Race won’t stop the Chicago queen from slaying sunny Glasgow

THEATRE

JASON BYRNE | MARCH 24 | TRAMWAY | £24 The Irish comedian, known for his Fringe performances, comes to the better city

SCOTTISH BALLET: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE | APRIL 13 TO 15 THEATRE ROYAL | FROM £15.00 What this performance lacks in Paul Mescal it makes up for in its waltzes at the DuBois family home, and jives in the nightclubs of New Orleans

