GUNC finish third in the NPL

Natasha Coyle 29th April 2023

Sports Editor

Glasgow University Netball Club were one of three university teams to be included in the newly-created National League for the best netball clubs in Scotland.

Back in November 2022, The Glasgow Guardian spoke to Niamh Fitzpatrick, Goal Attack (GA) for Glasgow University Netball Club’s (GUNC) first team. Fitzpatrick had stressed the excitement within the club after their inclusion in the recently introduced National League (NPL) which saw the best seven netball clubs in Scotland go head-to-head.

After playing some tough matches in the NPL alongside their BUCS fixtures and other university commitments, GUNC came third in the NPL below Edinburgh University 1s and Strathclyde Netball Club. GUNC were tied on points with Edinburgh University but their opponents pipped them to second place after GUNC suffered a defeat to them in their final fixture of the season by five points.

The narrow scorelines in many of the fixtures meant that everything was to play for at every point in the season. It was certainly a tight contest for the top three spots in the table.

Strathclyde Netball Club, however, sits comfortably at the top of the table at the end of the season and convincingly beat GUNC by 27 points at the Emirates Arena in late February.

GUNC’s 1s also came fourth in BUCS Scottish Tier 1. The 2022/23 season has certainly been a successful one.