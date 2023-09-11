Top 5 Pubs in Glasgow’s West End

Jennifer Hendry 11th September 2023

A quick run-down of the best pubs in the West End.

So you’re new to Glasgow and are wondering, where are the perfect pubs in the west end for us students? Where can I go for a few chill pints with flatmates, a date night, a cheap scran, or even to take it a wee bit too far on a Tuesday? Don’t worry freshers, we’ve got you covered! Here are some student staples pubs for all your boozing needs.

Bank Street Bar & Kitchen – Maybe a bit of a cheat, as it’s more a bar than a pub – but a UofG classic. In the daytime, it’s a great place to grab a coffee and a cheap bite to eat in between classes with affordable meals from soups, to pizzas, to pub classics and everything in between. Later in the evening, it’s a great night spot, perhaps for pre-drinks before HIVE or as its own night out with affordable drinks and a great atmosphere. Pint and pakora for just over a fiver, anyone?

Tennents Bar – A West End staple located right on Byres Road; Tennents is a traditional pub full of student history. Way back in 1881, University principal John Caird was furiously against having a pub which provided “the demon drink” , something he believed would taint his students, so close to the University. To this day, Tennents continues to taint our livers, providing cheap pints, cocktails and more! It’s a great place for a quiet pint with friends after a long day of studying.

Òran Mór – There couldn’t be a mór perfect pub for a date night (sorry). If you’re looking for something a bit different from the cinema, how about the famous ‘Play a Pie and a Pint’ for a West End date night? With 2-4-1 tickets on Tuesdays, it’s definitely budget-friendly. However, if you’re not into the whole theatre scene, the dark and beautiful main room with lots of smaller more intimate areas is bound to set the romantic tone!

The Old Schoolhouse – It’s an old school, so it’s pretty much studying right? A Belhaven belter which does daily deals on different meals, there is certainly something for everyone’s taste for a quick scran. Situated opposite the St Andrews Building, it’s a perfect place to take a break on a nice day. A huge attraction, for all those sunny days Glasgow is of course known for, is the massive beer garden which is perfect for taps aff weather on the rare occasions it makes an appearance. For the sports fans among us, the place is full of TVs inside so you will never have a bad seat for the game.

Kitty O’Sheas – A firm favourite amongst the Glasgow University population. Situated on Great Western Road, it’s just a short drunken stroll away from the main campus. If you’re looking for an Irish pub with live music every night, great craic and Guinness galore you have found the right place. It’s the perfect spot for a few midweek pints with friends, which can quickly lead to a cracking full night out with their infamous all-week-long 2 am licence.

