Has Glasgow’s sporting legacy lived up to expectations?

Aaron Purba 12th October 2023

In 2023, Glasgow achieved the remarkable milestone of being awarded the prestigious title of European Sports City of the Year. This accolade has not only celebrated the city’s illustrious sporting history, but also sets grand expectations for its future.

Glasgow’s sporting heritage spans centuries. It is home to iconic football clubs such as Celtic and Rangers, and has hosted acclaimed international events like the Commonwealth Games. Sporting events in the city date back as far as 1872, when football’s oldest official international fixture – Scotland Men’s National Team vs England’s equivalent – took place in Partick at the West of Scotland Cricket Club. The 150-year anniversary of this very match took place at Hampden Park last week, with The Three Lions coming out victorious by three goals to one.

Beyond football, Glasgow has a rich history of producing athletes that have excelled in a wide array of sports. The Glasgow Warriors rugby team claimed the first major honour of a Scottish team by defeating Munster in the Guinness PRO12 final at Belfast’s Kingspan Stadium in the 2014-2015 season. Additionally, Laura Muir has achieved Olympic greatness after winning a silver medal in the 1500m in Tokyo 2020 and the Glaswegian basketball team, Caledonia Gladiators, compete in the top tier of British Basketball and finished 4th in the league last year.

In the years closely leading up to the award, Glasgow has hosted a diverse range of sporting events, ensuring it really lived up to being the European Sports City of the Year. Recently, the Commonwealth Games, The United Rugby Championships and The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Cycling World Championships are just some of the globally renowned sporting events to take place by the Clyde. The major sporting events hosted in Glasgow have engendered a sense of pride and excitement among its residents. The streets come alive with celebrations, and the city becomes a vibrant hub of international camaraderie. This cultural influence of sports has not only elevated Glasgow’s global reputation but has also enriched the lives of its people, by fostering a powerful sense of community and identity. The sporting atmosphere will no doubt come alive again in 2025 with Glasgow securing the right to host the Athletics Championships.

One of the most iconic components of sport in Glasgow is certainly the globally renowned Celtic and Rangers rivalry. The Old Firm is a cultural phenomenon that simultaneously unites and divides the city. The songs, chants, and traditions associated with these clubs are interwoven into the very essence of Glasgow’s culture, making it a city that really lives and breathes sports.

Contributing to maintaining its status as a “sporting” city, Glasgow has embarked on ambitious projects to enhance its elite sporting facilities. For instance, the Glasgow Sports Complex offers state-of-the-art facilities for swimming and fitness, and even hosted the Tennis World Cup (the Davis Cup). This substantial investment not only bolstered Glasgow’s capacity to host major events but also provided a dynamic space for athletes to embrace their athletic talents.

Glasgow has not forgotten the roots of its successful athletes though and local governing bodies have invested in multiple facilities over the last few decades. Some examples are The National Badminton Academy at Scotstoun, The Velodrome at The Emirates Arena, and Tollcross International Swimming Centre in the East-End of the city. These facilities aim to help involve a community of people from a range of backgrounds into sport by providing locals with regular, accessible, and affordable facilities.

Additionally, Glasgow has seen many programs introduced aiming to aid marginalised communities in getting involved in sport. Some examples include, ‘Miss Hits’ as designed by Judy Murray, which involves getting young girls into tennis, as well as investment into walking football, helping elderly participants to stay active and get involved in sport.

Local schools in Glasgow actively participate in sporting events too, and coaching clinics have been instituted to nurture young athletes. These efforts have yielded promising results, with increased participation in sports at the grassroots level by 18.2 percentage points – according to Glasgow’s Commonwealth Games Evaluation.

Glasgow’s triumph as the European Sports City of the Year in 2023 was a momentous achievement that will likely leave an enduring and transformative impact on the city’s sporting legacy. Glasgow has lived up to its title by hosting prestigious events, investing in top-notch sports infrastructure, and promoting grassroots sports development. Furthermore, sports events and traditions have become an intrinsic part of Glasgow’s cultural tapestry, adding depth and character to the city’s identity.

As Glasgow continues its journey as a sports city, it must remain unwavering in its commitment to nurturing its sporting heritage. By doing so, it can ensure that its legacy continues to thrive and inspire generations to come, cementing its status as a city where sports flourish, and culture is enriched through the shared love of the game. Glasgow’s victory as the European Sports City of the Year was not merely a title; it was a pledge to uphold and expand its storied sporting legacy, a promise that it has diligently kept and continues to honour.

