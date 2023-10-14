The English ‘Super League’

Ambarish Makarand Awale 14th October 2023

In recent times, the English Premier League has begun to pull away from the pack, emerging as the most popular destination for players, and the home of the biggest spenders in the market.

The English Premier League, or the Premier League as it is most commonly known, is the most popular football league globally. In terms of viewership, it is among the most prominent sports leagues in the world, competing with the likes of the NBA and NFL. The Premier League is one of the five football leagues that make up what is typically known today as the “big five” leagues in the world, alongside the Spanish La Liga, the Italian Serie A, French Ligue 1, and the German Bundesliga.

What separates the Premier League from the other football leagues is its ability to attract the best players in the world. This makes it an incredibly competitive and high-profile competition. Multiple factors are making this happen for the league and it is not entirely down to the superstars that have driven the popularity of the game in the UK to the top (though there hasn’t been a lack of big names there). Big-name superstars like David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo moved on to other leagues (the Spanish League with Real Madrid in this case) during their respective peaks. Other global superstars of the 21st century like Messi, Ronaldinho, and Neymar never even played in England.

The cause of the Premier League’s prominence goes beyond its competitiveness or the superstar appeal. It has benefited from being the home of football as the sport was born in the UK. If we delve into a brief history lesson, England took football to all its colonies across Asia, America, and Africa, making it the most popular sport in the world. Thus it received more recognition to start with.

The league can be a perfect marketing case study for the way it has evolved since its initial inception as the First Division Football League into the global behemoth it is today. The Premier League as we know it was born in 1992 and since then it has continued to evolve into a more consumer-friendly product. Phrases like “Super Sunday” and “Monday Night Football” have become part of the day-to-day vocabularies of football fans. More viewers equals more sponsors and bigger paychecks and thus, it becomes easier for clubs to attract high-profile players. The “Big 5” leagues spent almost £5 billion in the 2023-24 summer transfer window. Premier League clubs were responsible for almost half of that amount to nobody’s surprise. This was the first time that a league surpassed the mark of £2 billion spent in a single transfer window. The two biggest transfers for the window, Moises Caicedo to Chelsea and Declan Rice to Arsenal, both crossed the £100 million mark.

On the traditional top six, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester United were among the top 10 biggest spenders this summer. But it is not only the traditional “Big Six” clubs that are spending the big bucks for top-tier talent. According to figures from Transfermarkt, clubs like Bournemouth (£110 million), Newcastle (£132 million), Burnley (£96 million), Aston Villa (£80 million), Nottingham Forest (£105 million), West Ham (£119 million) and Wolves (£81 million) were among the 25 biggest spenders in the world, above traditional giants like FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

Another factor contributing to other European leagues falling behind is the rise of the Saudi Pro League. Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Al Hilal, the Saudi league has been on a tear to get the biggest names possible in its ranks to put itself on the map of footballing relevancy. Now, what is the motive for this sudden interest by the state-owned league, how will this affect Saudi Arabian football as a whole, and will they succeed in their attempt at hosting the 2034 World Cup, these are questions for a different debate. But the fact is the rise of the Saudi League has increased the gap between the Premier League and other European Leagues as more players are choosing to go to Saudi Arabia than traditionally renowned divisions. This includes proven superstars like Benzema, Neymar, and Sadio Mane as well as Premier League veterans like Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fabinho, N’golo Kante, and Ruben Neves.

This also signifies a loss of appeal for the other European Leagues against the glitz and glamour of the Premier League. The Premier League may not be a “Super League”, but it sure seems to be aiming to be one and has been quite successful in its attempts towards it thus far. But with the rise of the Saudi League, there is new competition in the market. Will the Saudi League succeed in its tasks or fade away into irrelevance like the Chinese Super League once did? Only time will tell. But till then, the Premier League seems like the place to be. For players and fans.

