Centre for Robert Burns Studies earns Queen’s Anniversary Prize

Sydney Martin 26th November 2023

News Editor

University honoured with a Queen’s Anniversary Prize for its work studying Scotland’s most famous poet.

The University of Glasgow’s Centre for Robert Burns Studies has received a Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher Education, commending the wide impact of their work celebrating Scotland’s national poet – Robert Burns.

“The prize is a nice acknowledgment of a great team of scholars,” said the centre’s founder, Professor Gerard Carruthers. “Personally, I am immensely proud of every one of our Robert Burns group of more than a dozen folk.”

The centre was honoured for the impact of their projects and research, namely Editing and Curating Burns for the 21st Century. The project aims to find new ways to edit and implement digital media in their curation of Burns’ work, hoping to make scholars more aware of the intellectual choices behind modern editions of his poems.

“I congratulate the entire team at CRBS- colleagues, students, partners, and alumni- on this richly deserved recognition,” said Principal Sir Anton Muscatelli. “Burns’s enduring appeal continues to drive interest not just in his work and life, but in Scotland and a whole…and has positioned our Centre as a leader in research, innovation, and education in this field.”

The Queen’s Anniversary Prize is a series of honours given out by The Royal Anniversary Trust to recognize “groundbreaking” work in universities and colleges from around the UK. The award brought by this work is the sixth received by the University of Glasgow, which has previously received recognition in 1994, 1998, 2013, 2017, and 2021.

