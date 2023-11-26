Choose your next Rector

Odhran Gallagher 26th November 2023

News Editor

Nominations for the University of Glasgow’s next Rector have now opened.

Nominations for the next University of Glasgow Rector have now opened. A post made by the Student Representative Council on Twitter announced the opening of the nominations, with the election scheduled for March 2024. Nominations will close on 22 January 2024 and voting will take place between 25 and 26 March.

The rector is a student-elected position on the university court (the governing body of the University) and the intention is that they will represent student issues. Former rectors have included Adam Smith, Winnie Mandela, and Charles Kennedy. The current rector is the lawyer and judge Lady Rita Rae.

In an editorial by The Glasgow Guardian published last year, Rita Rae was accused of being an absentee rector. Lady Rae responded to these accusations in a recent interview with The Tab Glasgow, in which she shared her frustrations that the position of Rector, and what it entails, is widely unknown among the student body, adding that she “want[s] students to approach her” rather than the other way around.

Anyone can be nominated for the position, as long as they are not a member of staff or a currently enrolled student. It is unclear as of yet who students intend to nominate, but nominations can be submitted via the University website.

