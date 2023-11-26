Aaron Purba 26th November 2023

2023 marks 120 years of women in GUSA, as The Glasgow Guardian reflects on the history of women’s sports at Glasgow University and the challenges faced through the years.

The history of women in the Glasgow University Sports Association (GUSA) is a fascinating and evolving story of resilience, determination, and progress. GUSA, one of the oldest and most prestigious sporting university associations in Scotland, has played a significant role in the development of women’s sports within the university and beyond. With 2023 marking 120 years of women in GUSA, this journey of gender inclusion encompasses a timeline of over a century, reflecting the changing social and cultural landscapes that have influenced women’s participation in sports.

Early beginnings (19th century)

GUSA’s origins date back to the 19th century when Glasgow University recognised the importance of physical education and sports for all its students. Founded in April 1881, in its early years, GUSA primarily focused on men’s sports, reflecting the prevailing gender norms of the time. Women were largely excluded from organised sports activities and their talents – even beyond sports – were largely hidden or even publicised under a male name.

Emergence of women’s participation (early 20th century)

The early 20th century saw the first signs of change. Women began to participate in sports informally, despite facing significant societal barriers. It was a time when women’s suffrage movements were beginning to gain momentum, and the call for gender equality was growing louder. Some forward-thinking individuals within GUSA recognised the importance of including women in sports activities, albeit still on a limited scale.

World War II and the post-war era

World War II marked a significant turning point for women’s sports in GUSA and worldwide. As men were drafted into the military, women assumed more prominent roles in various fields, including sports. The war effort underscored the capabilities of women in physical activities and encouraged the mass reconsideration of gender norms.

After the war, GUSA began to formally recognise women’s sports clubs and teams. The 1940s and 1950s witnessed the establishment of women’s teams in sports like tennis, hockey, and netball. These clubs provided female students with an opportunity to engage in competitive sports within the university for the first time in the history of the – at that time – almost 500-year-old university.

The 1960s and the birth of women’s liberation

The 1960s was a period of significant social change, with the rise of the women’s liberation movement. Women across the world were starting to demand equal rights in various departments, including sports. GUSA responded to this growing demand for equality by expanding its support for women’s sports. Facilities improved and more resources were allocated to women’s teams.

During this time, the Glasgow University Women’s Athletic Club (GUWAC) was established, providing a centralised platform for women’s sports activities. GUWAC played – and still does – a crucial role in advocating for gender equality in sports within the university.

Title IX and its impact on GUSA (1970s)

The 1970s brought about monumental changes in women’s sports in the United States with the introduction of Title IX, a federal law prohibiting gender-based discrimination in educational programs and activities, including sports. Although Title IX did not directly impact GUSA as a Scottish institution, its ripple effects were felt globally.

Title IX inspired discussions about gender equity in sports worldwide, leading GUSA to further address disparities and provide equal opportunities for female athletes. This decade saw the expansion of women’s sports clubs and a significant increase in funding.

The 1990s and the rise of competitive women’s sports

The 1990s were a pivotal period for women in GUSA. The university invested heavily in women’s sports programs, resulting in an increase in the number of female athletes participating at the competitive level. GUSA athletes began to make their mark not only in regional and national competitions but also on the international stage.

The Glasgow University Women’s Basketball Club (GUWBC), Glasgow University Netball Club (GUNC), and Glasgow University Ladies Hockey Club (GULHC) all experienced success during this era. These achievements helped shift the perception of women’s sports within the university and the broader community.

21st century and beyond

The 21st century has seen a continued commitment to gender equality in sports within GUSA. Women’s sports have become an integral part of the university’s athletic culture, with women athletes excelling in a wide range of competitions.

Moreover, initiatives such as women’s sports scholarships, mentorship programs, and gender-inclusive facilities have further supported the development of female athletes. GUSA has also actively encouraged women to take on leadership roles within sports clubs and administration, promoting gender diversity in decision-making processes.

Challenges and on-going struggles

While there have been significant strides in promoting gender equality in GUSA, challenges persist. Gender pay gaps in coaching and administrative roles, disparities in media coverage, and the need for more resources for women’s sports continue to be areas of concern. GUSA has acknowledged these issues and is actively working to address them.

The history of women in GUSA is a testament to the power of perseverance and the impact of social and cultural change. From the early days of exclusion to the present era of inclusion and excellence, the journey of women in GUSA has been marked by resilience, determination, and progress. As women such as Lauren Gray, Laura Muir, and Dame Katherine Grainger continue to break barriers in sports, GUSA remains committed to providing equal opportunities and support for all its athletes, regardless of gender. The future holds the promise of even greater achievements and advancements for women in Glasgow University’s sports community.

