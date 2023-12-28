The growing concern of bedbugs and travel

Hannah Campbell 28th December 2023

As students prepare to travel home for the holidays, Hannah Campbell offers precaution advice given the recent bedbug infestation in Europe.

Earlier this autumn, Europe faced a widespread bedbug infestation, raising concerns amongst many residents and travellers. Bedbugs are tiny parasitic insects which feed on human blood, and have led people to become uneasy as they are able to spread quickly and infest multiple habitats.

Bedbugs have seen a rise in Europe’s major cities, including Paris, London, Berlin, and Rome. There have been reports of bedbugs in hotels and hostels, as well as in people’s homes, causing widespread distress.

More recently, bedbugs have appeared in a variety of public spaces across Paris —from cinemas to trains, schools, and hospitals. There has been such an increase in infestations that it has been referred to as a public health problem.

In October, bedbugs were discovered on the London Underground, raising questions about the role of public transport in the spread of these pests. Crowded public transportation provides an ideal environment for bedbugs to infest new locations, highlighting the need for further awareness and preventative measures in place to help stop the spread.

The spread of bedbugs in Europe has also raised concerns amongst students at the University of Glasgow about the potential for bedbugs to spread to Scotland. Given the large amount of international travel and the influx of students from affected areas, there is concern about the risk of bedbugs infecting Scotland.

The bedbug outbreak in Europe has raised questions about the potential impact on major events such as the Paris Olympics 2024. The presence of bedbugs in hotels, venues and transportation can pose a significant challenge for organisers and attendees. For event organisers, it is important to prioritise and put in place proactive pest control measures to ensure the comfort and safety of attendees.

International travel was also at risk due to the bedbug infestation, with travellers being told to take precautions and practise proper hygiene to minimise the risk of unintentionally carrying bedbugs. Some simple guidelines to follow include inspecting your accommodation, using a mattress protector, and sealing your luggage can reduce the likelihood of spreading bedbugs.

Although bedbug infestations have received a lot of attention in Europe, there have also been other global pest outbreaks in recent years, such as the Zika virus outbreak in 2015-2016 and the recent resurgence of dengue cases in Southeast Asia. These outbreaks are a reminder of the continuing challenges posed by pests and the need for proactive measures to prevent their spread.

As bedbug infestations continue to be a challenge for Europe, it is important that individuals remain vigilant and well-informed. By taking proactive measures, promptly reporting infestations, and implementing effective pest control strategies, the impact of these pests can be reduced to help protect our communities.

