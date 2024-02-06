What you need to know for the upcoming Glasgow Film Festival.

Caitlin MacDonald 6th February 2024

Film and TV Editor

With a variety of films premiering, the GFF is a must for any and all fans of cinema.

Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) returns for its 20th anniversary, this year running from 28 February to 10 March. Hosted at the Glasgow Film Theatre (GFT), which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year also, Glasgow Film Festival is one of the largest film festivals in the whole of the UK and is a necessity for any film fan in Glasgow. Opening with the UK premiere of Rose Glass’ Sundance sapphic sweetheart Love Lies Bleeding, and closing with the world premiere of Janey Godley’s documentary, Janey, the festival in total will showcase 11 world premieres, 69 UK premieres and 15 Scottish premieres.

As usual for the festival, the GFF has an entire strand dedicated to global and international cinema, this year focusing on Czech cinema. In addition to this, other strands of the festival include: the well-established FrightFest (essential for any horror fan); a collection of free, 10am screenings of classic films to highlight the GFT’s anniversary; films dedicated to women challenging gender norms both on and off screen in the 1930s; a collection of POC romance on-screen. Special screenings include a 4K remaster of Lynne Ramsay’s Glasgow-set Ratcatcher, a 16mm screening of Billy Connolly’s The Big Yin, John Waters’ Female Trouble, Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, Scorsese’s After Hours, Danny Boyle’s Shallow Grave, and the legendary technicolour masterpiece Wizard of Oz. As well as this, Lord of the Rings actor Viggo Mortensen is attending the UK premiere of his latest Western epic The Dead Don’t Hurt.

The Glasgow Film Festival is truly unmissable and made even more special this year given the 85th anniversary of the Cosmo cinema – Scotland’s first ever purposely built arthouse cinema (which would later evolve into the GFT). Tickets for the festival are on sale now at the Glasgow Film Festival website. Students who fall in the 15-25 age bracket can also take advantage of the GFT’s free 15-25 card, which allows for discounted showings for the festival.

Recommendations