Big City: big excitement in the lead up to Glasgow’s newest festival

A curated experience showcasing independent talent – Glasgow’s newest festival is simply unmissable.

Taking place this summer, Big City is the freshest festival due to hit Glasgow’s music scene. Highly anticipated by gig goers across the country, a special day-long, music-packed spectacle will take place at Queen’s Park in the Southside on Saturday 29 June.

A jam-packed line-up has been released that will showcase some of the best independent talent currently on offer, cutting through different tastes with a range of genres from 12 brilliant bands that are due to play across two stages and a big-top tent.

Glaswegian band Mogwai, a guitar-driven quartet who have been at the edge of music innovation for over two decades, are headlining, and have curated this festival in collaboration with Regular Music. This will be the first time they have played since 2022.

Other local bands such as Cloth and Sacred Paws are due to belt out tunes to a hometown crowd. From further afield, Big City will host the sensational shoegaze icons Slowdive and bdrmm. London’s eclectic Goat Girl are set to hit the stage bringing their unique mix of rock, folk and synth-pop, while Nadine Shah will make an appearance, following the release of her latest album earlier this year. Beak>, Free Love and Elisabeth Elektra are some of the other tremendous artists who will be hitting the stage come June.

Music is not all that is on offer, as the fantastic line up will be complimented by a literary tent, hosted in collaboration with the publisher White Rabbit Books.

Make sure to grab tickets while you can, on sale through bigcity.com and Ticketmaster.

Independent music makes Glasgow, so be there or be square.