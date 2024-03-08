Social media: investing or wasting our time?

Are Gen Z addicted or informed?

Gen-Z are enamoured with various social media platforms, be it YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, or even LinkedIn. Gen Z are attracted to the digitalised world, perhaps more so than they are addicted (as some members of older generations would suggest). During my undergrad days, my parents encouraged me to avoid using social media in order to focus on my studies, and I complied. Yet, there were instances when I had to resort to these platforms to learn new things. For example, once I was browsing YouTube, and I stumbled upon a thumbnail titled “How to pursue your goal”. From that video I gained valuable insights into advancing my career. The same goes for LinkedIn – I have connected with people and received valuable guidance to aid my career.

Through the process of surfing and scrolling, I have discovered my interests. On reflection, it is clear that social media platforms have played a substantial role in enhancing my overall knowledge. I therefore want to acknowledge the positive change social media can bring to our personal development. While monitoring your screen time often leads to panic-fuelled reactions (‘I have spent more than four hours on YouTube, two hours on Instagram…What am I even doing in my life?’), these fail to differentiate between time invested in being productive – such as watching a study-related video – and time that you supposedly waste.

One day, I struggled to understand a concept, so I turned to Google and watched YouTube videos to gain a more thorough understanding of it. My mom noticed my online search and sighed, “How lucky your generation is! You can study by watching videos available on the internet. We would have been blessed if these options were available in our time too!” It occurred to me that my parents – though rightfully sceptical of the excessive use of social media platforms – do recognise the merits of using them for my own betterment.

As the world has evolved, new trends and practices have emerged, allowing people to connect with each other regardless of the physical distance between them. If individuals want to run a business today, a significant proportion of their publicity is now undertaken via social media channels. Are these inherently good changes?

The classic dichotomy between optimism and pessimism distinguishes a glass half-full and a glass half-empty. But this overlooks the fact that water can save someone’s life. Positivity enriches us, whether that’s through personal growth or utilising our time effectively. Overall, I suggest making the most use of social media to develop an all-round personality, but ensuring that you don’t become addicted to it. To quote Oscar Wilde: “Everything in moderation, including moderation”.