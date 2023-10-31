Glasgow – Host of UEFA Euro 2028

Aaron Purba 31st October 2023

With Glasgow one of the host locations for the 2028 European Championship, just how impactful could the tournament be for the city, its people and the game?

The beautiful game undoubtedly has the unique ability to unite people, cultures, and nations. It transcends borders and languages, and there are few events that epitomise this unity more than the UEFA European Championship. Euro 2028, the next instalment of this prestigious tournament, is fast approaching. One of the critical decisions recently made was which stadiums will play host to the matches, with Glasgow’s Hampden Park being named as one of ten host stadiums across the UK and Ireland. In this article, we will explore the rich history, the passionate fan base, and the positive impacts hosting Euro 2028 at Hampden Park will have on Glasgow, Scotland, and the world of football.

Hampden Park, situated in the heart of Glasgow, is not just a stadium; it’s a hallowed ground where football history has been written. The stadium, with its wide stands and a capacity of over 50,000, has seen countless iconic moments. From the inaugural British Home Championship in 1884 to hosting memorable European Cup finals, including the iconic 1960 showdown between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt. Hampden’s history breathes football. However, it’s not just about the past; it’s about the future. Hosting Euro 2028 at Hampden Park allows this historic venue to add another chapter to its storied legacy. The world’s top footballing talents are set to grace its pitch, and the fans will witness history unfold in a stadium utterly soaked in football and sporting tradition.

In Glasgow, football is known to be more than just a sport; it’s a way of life. Glasgow’s passionate football fan base is known worldwide for their unwavering support. Celtic and Rangers, two of the city’s iconic football clubs, are proof of this fervent dedication. The rivalry between these two clubs is one of the most intense in the world, creating an atmosphere that is always electric, to say the least. When fans come together at Hampden Park, the levels of passion and excitement are unparalleled. Hosting Euro 2028 at Hampden Park will bring football enthusiasts from all over Europe and the world to Glasgow – given there are sufficient engaging contests taking place — creating an unprecedented fusion of cultures and fan experiences. The unique camaraderie and passion that Glasgow’s football fans bring could make Euro 2028 one of the most memorable tournaments in recent history. The city’s energy, fueled by its passionate fans, will be felt by everyone lucky enough to attend matches at Hampden Park.

While football is undoubtedly about the love of the game, hosting a tournament of Euro 2028’s magnitude can also provide substantial economic benefits to Glasgow and its residents. The influx of tourists, from across the UK and globally, will stimulate the local economy by boosting the tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors. The city’s restaurants, hotels, and small businesses are bound to thrive, and many seasonal jobs can be created. We have seen this previously over the last decade as Glasgow has hosted the 2014 Commonwealth Games, the 2018 European Gymnastics Championships and the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

Furthermore, the infrastructure and transportation improvements that often accompany such major sporting events can have a lasting positive impact on the city. Upgrading and modernising stadiums, improving public transportation, and enhancing urban development are long-term investments that can significantly improve the quality of life for residents. Last February, Hampden itself was rumoured to be seeking expansion plans should the UK be hosting Euro 2028. Now that Euro ‘28’s location has been confirmed, we could be witnessing a 65,000 capacity Hampden Park in the years to come.

The UEFA European Championship is not just a sporting event; it is a global spectacle. Millions of fans worldwide tune in to watch their favourite teams compete, showcasing the host country to a massive international audience. Glasgow, with its stunning architecture, vibrant culture, and welcoming people, will benefit immensely from the global exposure that comes with hosting Euro 2028 at Hampden Park. This exposure can have a lasting impact on tourism, attracting visitors from all corners of the globe long after the tournament is over. The positive image of Glasgow projected during the championship can serve as an invitation for tourists to explore its history, culture, and natural beauty.

Glasgow’s Hampden Park is more than just a football stadium; it is a symbol of history, passion, and unity. Hosting Euro 2028 at this iconic venue will be a nod to the city’s legendary past and a promise of an even brighter future. The passionate fan base, economic opportunities, global exposure, and the message of unity and diversity make Glasgow an ideal host city.

As the decision for Euro 28’s ten stadiums has just been made, one thing is clear: choosing Glasgow’s Hampden Park was not only a win for the city and football, but a celebration of the beautiful game and the values it represents. Football’s heart beats in places like Hampden and playing a host role in Euro 2028 brings it to life in ways that words alone cannot express. It’s time for the world to experience the magic of Glasgow, and the footballing spirit and tradition of Hampden Park.

